2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $180,000

Rare opportunity to own a completely renovated home! Everything is NEW! Step into the living room that has tons of natural light from the bay windows. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 9’ Ceilings throughout, and main floor laundry. Be WOW'D by the GEORGEOUS Kitchen w/ all new stainless steel appliances, Tile Backsplash & SO MUCH MORE! Full basement is great for storage and extra entertaining. Exterior offers a Fully Fenced Level Backyard w/ Triple Parking Pads, new landscaping with a fish pond next to the front porch. Ideal city living in a great neighborhood close Commute to shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. This is a must see. Schedule your Tour Today! Property to be sold as is. Seller to do not repairs or inspections. This property can be sold as a package with MLS 21060456.

