2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $182,333

Looking for a home base on the "Island"? This historic 3-story row house in the heart of Soulard is exactly what you need. An open floor plan and private backyard are perfect for hosting the pre-party, post-party, and Mardi Gras party. Head up the wood stairs to the second floor bedroom and spacious full bath. The third floor bedroom makes the perfect guest space, home office, or cozy movie theater room. However you decide to set it up, this townhouse offers loads of possibilities and puts you in the heart of the action in one of Saint Louis' most exciting neighborhoods. This condo makes the perfect investment property as the HOA recently voted to allow short term rentals.