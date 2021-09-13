2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $185,000

Back On Market, No Fault Of Seller. Welcome to 2659 Saint Vincent, this stunning rowhouse in The Gate District has been fantastically redesigned with all the bells and whistles. On the main floor, you will find the living room, dining room, kitchen, & half bathroom; open concept, new wood grain flooring, & neutral paint. The kitchen featured all new sparkling granite countertops & glass tile back splash, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, & new hardware. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms & 1 full bathroom. The master bedroom suit has double closets and big windows for a lot of natural light! The walkout basement is mostly finished with a recreation room, laundry room, and storage. Backyard access out the basement doors; 6 ft privacy fenced in yard with a 1 car detached garage behind the home. Updated plumbing, electric & everything! Easy access to highways, restaurants, Soulard, breweries, Benton Park, Lafayette Square, & Downtown!