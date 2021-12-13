 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,000

Open House Sunday 12/12 1P-3P. Recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 Bath modern bungalow only half block away from the very sought after Cherokee street. Tall ceiling & Wood floors throughout the house with open concept kitchen, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & Breakfast bar. Master bedroom with 2 closets (1 walk in). Finished basement with 2nd full bath, laundry area and huge recreation area which doubles the space of the house. Full car garage with New garage door and garage opener in the back of the house. 1 Year homes Owners Warranty included with the purchase.

News