2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,900

Now is your chance to OWN in desirable Duschesne Parque. This wonderful 2 story welcomes you with hardwood floors & vaulted ceilings. The modern kitchen features many recent updates with easy access to the back patio. With a sizable deck & fenced in yard, this outdoor oasis is a perfect place to let your fur babies roam or entertain guests. The upstairs loft overlooks the large living room & dining area. Upstairs you can also find the large master suite, complete with huge walk in closet and master bath. PLUS + 2 car attached garage, potential for main floor laundry & a finished basement with office & custom cedar closet. Condo fees includes pool access, trash, snow removal, club house & more! Come check out all that this beautiful condo has to offer- easy living in a great community just minutes away from many amenities!

