 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,900

Great location! Brick ranch! Very clean and well maintained! Nice replacement windows! Laminate floor! Newer water heater! Updated electric! Energy efficient furnace! Pella wood windows! Wood burning fireplace! Light and bright! All appliances stay! Fenced yard! Updated bath! Very clean! Storage unit outside. Hardwood under carpet. 1 car garage! Nice yard! Walk out basement! Property is in a Trust. No sellers disclosure available! Sellers prefer to sell as is. Addendum required is online.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News