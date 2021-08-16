2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,900

Great location! Brick ranch! Very clean and well maintained! Nice replacement windows! Laminate floor! Newer water heater! Updated electric! Energy efficient furnace! Pella wood windows! Wood burning fireplace! Light and bright! All appliances stay! Fenced yard! Updated bath! Very clean! Storage unit outside. Hardwood under carpet. 1 car garage! Nice yard! Walk out basement! Property is in a Trust. No sellers disclosure available! Sellers prefer to sell as is. Addendum required is online.