2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,900

So many opportunities in this too cute of a house! First time buyer? Rental? Air BNB? Great curb appeal on a huge lot. Main floor bedroom and cute master bath. Combo dining room and family room. Updated kitchen with a wall of windows overlooking a private fenced yard! Lower level features a second bedroom,family room,laundry and a full bathroom. Lets not forget about the private deck. Some updates include updated basement bathroom,newer toilets,master shelving,newer roof,tuck pointing,gutters,fence, fresh paint on trim,and fence,deck stain, fire pit area,newer water heater,new HVAC, newer lighting throughout, fresh gravel in driveway,smart thermostat,sump pump. What a cute house!!