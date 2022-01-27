 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $19,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $19,900

Take an advantage of this great price offer! Perfect sweet home for a small family. Two bedroom charming brick bungalow. Nice resident street. This house is a fixer upper, but it has a great potential for an investor or home owner. Sold AS IS, Cash. Must see!

