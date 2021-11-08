2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $190,000

Welcome home to Lindenwood Park! You'll find everything you need in this conveniently located charmer featuring beautifully maintained hardwood floors, off street parking, and a fenced in backyard. This gem is located just a few steps from Lindenwood Park, Mom's Deli, Ted Drewes, and is also conveniently accessible to the MetroLink! The interior features include two nicely sized bedrooms, separate dining room from kitchen, and plenty of extra storage or hangout space in the basement. You can spend your weekend mornings or evenings relaxing on the covered front porch or rear patio. While the exterior shouts classic and charm, the interior has all the modern touches to make this one a can't miss!