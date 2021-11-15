2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $190,000

WELCOME TO THE SUITE LIFE! Enjoy the perks of modern living in this stylish condo. This home features 2 BDR suites. The principal BDR is a private oasis of peace & relaxation with a bathroom en suite & large walk-in closet. The 2nd BDR suite has a full bathroom & walk-in closet. The laundry is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Upon entering the home, you see handsome hardwood floors and just past the staircase, you enter an airy, open-plan living room, casual dining area, and kitchen. The unfinished basement ready to be transformed, has 2 large egress windows which can become up to 2 more bedrooms, if you choose. If it's a low-maintenance lifestyle in a premier location you're after, this home is hard to beat. HOA fee: lawn care, snow, exterior maintenance, trash, some ins. This residential community is a comfortable, peaceful haven, yet perfectly situated to take advantage of all the area has to offer. Easy access to I-270.