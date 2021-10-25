2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $193,000

OPEN HOUSE FOR SUNDAY CANCELLED!! Brentwood Forest is the place to be, Take advantage of the many amenities this complex has to offer: 2 pools, tennis courts, lakes, 100 acre walking trails, the location can't be beat - easy access to I-64 & I70, walk to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and grocery stores! For a copy of the bi-laws &/or more information on this great complex go to: brentwoodforestcondo.net First showings to begin Sunday after 2:00pm the 24th-sorry carpet delay) more pictures & remarks to follow