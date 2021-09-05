Homey all brick bungalow!!!.....featuring an open concept in highly desirable Maplewood-Richmond Heights school district. This turn key starter home features a snazzy updated and large kitchen with quartz countertops, hardwood flooring through the main living areas and bedrooms, and a stunning bathroom that will knock your socks off!!!! This home has a large fenced, level backyard and a large patio to enjoy gatherings with friends or a quiet coffee before your workday begins. Please also note that this charmer has the following NEW in 2018: plumbing, water heater, and furnace, and NEW roof in 2018!!!!! It also features newer ductwork, newer windows, and updated electric. This charmer is Smart *Home ready with the following features: Google nest thermostat, Front door Ring camera with floodlight security camera, and a Schlage Smart lock at the Front Door. Convenient to Highway 40, restaurants, community center, and much more. Don't Miss This One - MUST SEE!!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $194,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In his weekly chat, Rick Hummel explains how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season.
The billionaire businessman and NFL football team owner has asked the state high court to halt a judge's order for details on his net worth.
How does a guy go from the midsummer classic to a midsummer day's nightmare?
Meanwhile, Maritz says it is rebuilding trust and morale with employees.
Here was how the players reacted. Within four years, each of the players quoted in the article except Bob Forsch would be traded or released from the Cardinals.
The NFL, Rams and Kroenke sought unsuccessfully Tuesday at a closed hearing to move the closely watched suit elsewhere.
Game 1 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, and Game 2 is scheduled for 5:40 p.m.
The Big 3-0-0: Wainwright & Molina near 'all-time record' as duo, can set it if (when?) Cardinals ace returns for 2022
Day after Wainwright, at 40, wins NL Pitcher of the Month award, Cardinals tandem Friday will become the fourth battery to start 300 games, first since 1975, and they're 24 shy of MLB high.
Grand Celebration: Wainwright schools Brewers, Molina slams homer as Cardinals romp 15-4 in dynamic duo's 300th start
There was also a first: Arenado hits two of Cardinals' six homers against Milwaukee for his 21st multi-homer game, his first since coming to St. Louis.
Clayco's Bob Clark calls the current expansion plan "a chopped-up addition to the already ill-conceived convention center."