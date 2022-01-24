 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $194,900

Well maintained property on The Hill available now! Updated kitchen with quartz countertops, some stainless steel appliances, vinyl flooring running throughout the home, and the bathroom has also been completely updated. The roof has been coated and a 35 year warranty stays with the property for peace of mind. Close to Tower Grove Park and walking distance to Schnucks in addition to the many local restaurants and delis The Hill has to offer. Welcome home!

