 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $195,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $195,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $195,000

You ever meet someone who is a bit different but then you realize they're super cool? Well, meet Forder! He's just the right amount of different with a ton of cool! On over a half acre lot with a massive garage, Forder is the perfect space for someone who wants to have an urban/hobby farm, likes to tinker, needs a great workshop space, or runs a small business from home! This ranch has nearly 1200 sq ft of living space plus an unfinished basement that can be easily finished & a 24'x26' garage. The front door ushers us into a large 12x12 foyer that's perfect for a den, office, or mud room! The updated kitchen features a center island breakfast bar, pantry, & has a open floor plan to the living/dining room! The French doors open to a composite deck, patio, expansive fenced yard with 13' vehicle access gate, & 2 sheds (the riding lawn mower is included). Forder is rounded out with two good size bedrooms, both with double closets. Great location in sought after Oakville High School area!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News