You ever meet someone who is a bit different but then you realize they're super cool? Well, meet Forder! He's just the right amount of different with a ton of cool! On over a half acre lot with a massive garage, Forder is the perfect space for someone who wants to have an urban/hobby farm, likes to tinker, needs a great workshop space, or runs a small business from home! This ranch has nearly 1200 sq ft of living space plus an unfinished basement that can be easily finished & a 24'x26' garage. The front door ushers us into a large 12x12 foyer that's perfect for a den, office, or mud room! The updated kitchen features a center island breakfast bar, pantry, & has a open floor plan to the living/dining room! The French doors open to a composite deck, patio, expansive fenced yard with 13' vehicle access gate, & 2 sheds (the riding lawn mower is included). Forder is rounded out with two good size bedrooms, both with double closets. Great location in sought after Oakville High School area!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $195,000
