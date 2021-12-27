Updated 2bed/ 1bath condo on 2nd floor w/ beautiful vaulted ceilings in popular Brentwood Forest. Many updated features including new carpeting (2021), wood floors, custom blinds & natural light make this unit a showstopper. Enjoy the new kitchen with quartz countertops & backsplash, track lighting, and matching appliances. You will love the room sizes of both bedrooms with the primary including a lovely custom closet & walkout to the new deck. Newly updated bathroom (2021), new light fixtures throughout, entire condo freshly painted (2021), stackable laundry, newer A/C (2019), and newer water heater. Centrally located off highways 64/40 & 170, within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Enjoy everything that Brentwood Forest has to offer, including 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, walking trails, lake Jefferson, and a beautiful clubhouse for entertaining. Contact Seller for showings.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,000
