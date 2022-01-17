2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,000

Welcome to your all brick 2 bedroom charmer in desirable Kingshighway Hills. Loaded with curb appeal from the street. Lovely front porch for porch-sitting. Gorgeous stain glass windows, cove molding, deco fireplace and hardwood floors. Enjoy lovely tiled bath with arched tile ceiling over shower. Nice eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, range, refrigerator, full walkout basement, beautiful level fenced yard plus solid brick garage. Seller prefers to sell as-is