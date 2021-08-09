2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,000

Gorgeous RANCH-STYLE VILLA. 2 BRs, 2 Full BAs. ML: 1,104 SQF, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, Living Room, MBR Suite, 2nd BR/BA. LL: the Full Basement Boasts Generous Storage Space, a BA Rough-In and is Ready to be Finished to Your Liking. Convenient to Stores/Restaurants, Easy Access to Schools, a Half Mile from the South County Shopping Center, a Few Minutes from both I-270 and I-55. The Villa Clearly Shows Pride of Home Ownership by Conscientious Sellers for 9+ Years and Includes a Passing STL County Re-Occupancy Insp. and a 1-Year Home Protection Plan. The HOA Maintains Exceptional Reserves and a Strong Financial Position. Too Many Upgrades/Improvements to Share Here. See MLS SUPPLEMENTS for VIRTUAL TOUR (VIDEO) and More to More Fully Appreciate this Gem. Are You Ready for a Quick Move-In to Begin Enjoying a Lifestyle Knowing Year-Round the Exterior Upkeep is Handled by the Association, Leaving More Time for Hobbies, Entertainment, Travel, Personal Interests? Dup. Listing #21055947.