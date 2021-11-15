2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,000

Be ready to Fall in Love with this beautiful condo. Enter into the spacious Living Room w/vaulted ceiling & newer luxury plank vinyl flooring throughout in 2019. Just a few steps away walk out to your newer deck installed in 2018. The bright & cheery Kitchen features white cabinetry & brand new quartz look-alike countertops in 2021. The refrigerator, stove & microwave hardly used, are all new & installed in 2021 as well. The Master Bedroom includes crown molding & mirrored closet doors. The 2nd Bedroom has ample closet space. A hall bath services both bedrooms including bathtub & shower combo. Another very important feature is your very own large private Laundry Room! Want more....Fresh paint throughout in 2019 & a new water heater in 2020. Enjoy the 2 pools, tennis courts, clubhouse & walking trail. Walk to restaurants, shopping & more! Must see centrally located condo in the middle of everything you need & minutes from everything else! Hurry this won't last long:)