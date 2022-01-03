Welcome to 3421 Sublette Avenue! This South City Brick bungalow is ready for new owners and offers 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths and many updates including a NEW ROOF. Enter into the spacious living room with large windows to let in natural light and beautiful refinished hardwood floors that continue into the large dining room area. Open concept here is great for entertaining. UPDATED KITCHEN features: custom cabinets, quartz countertops, ceramic tile plank flooring & stainless-steel appliances (kitchen refrigerator stays). 2 bedrooms w/ large closets and 1 full bath finish off the first floor. Attached sunroom leads to addt'l features that include a one car oversized garage, level and fenced backyard with raised garden area already defined. AND we are not done yet…PARTIALLY FINISHED basement with plenty of possibilities; maybe a family room, home office space, a roommate? There is a full bath too. Storage & laundry area complete the walk out basement. Make your appointment today!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shannon and Gould had 84 combined years on St. Louis airwaves before their 2021 retirements.
Missouri’s governor has often tangled with news outlets over coverage he doesn’t like.
'This is a weird one because they used the home as their personal ATM,' an assistant prosecutor said. 'It's like the Oklahoma land grab.'
Federal agents agreed to rare interviews in advance of the sentencing of Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter next month to discuss the investigation, and the dangers of fentanyl.
Ray Tate, 40, of Kentucky, was arrested after multiple shootings, carjackings and robberies in Missouri and Illinois, police said.
Without standout Aijah Blackwell, the Tigers take down top-ranked Gamecocks on Lauren Hansen's last-second layup, clinching MU's first-ever win over the nation's top-ranked team.
Colder temperatures and a mix of rain and snow are possible in the area, forecasters say. That also could mean travel trouble on the roads.
Officials have until Feb. 1 to respond with a plan to reopen the tourist trolley by June 1
Temperature is forecast to be below zero at puck drop, and get colder from there at Target Field.
Beloved actress Betty White has died just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. Here's a look at her life and career.