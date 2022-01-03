 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,900

Welcome to 3421 Sublette Avenue! This South City Brick bungalow is ready for new owners and offers 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths and many updates including a NEW ROOF. Enter into the spacious living room with large windows to let in natural light and beautiful refinished hardwood floors that continue into the large dining room area. Open concept here is great for entertaining. UPDATED KITCHEN features: custom cabinets, quartz countertops, ceramic tile plank flooring & stainless-steel appliances (kitchen refrigerator stays). 2 bedrooms w/ large closets and 1 full bath finish off the first floor. Attached sunroom leads to addt'l features that include a one car oversized garage, level and fenced backyard with raised garden area already defined. AND we are not done yet…PARTIALLY FINISHED basement with plenty of possibilities; maybe a family room, home office space, a roommate? There is a full bath too. Storage & laundry area complete the walk out basement. Make your appointment today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News