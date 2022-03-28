 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,900

Property being sold "AS IS". Seller has never occupied. Property being sold as a tear down. No showings until we have a accepted offer. Seller has right to accept a contract at anytime.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News