With a unique blend of modern architecture, sophisticated high-end finishes w/ INCREDIBLE amenities, this rare rental opportunity is nestled w/i the Central West End. The open floor plan is home to expansive windows that peer over the amazing amenity deck of this 2 br/2ba condo. The private patio has great views of the nearby buildings & CWE. Features include: soaring 10ft ceilings, gourmet kitchen w/ quartz waterfall counter-top, gas cooktop, custom glass back splash & wide plank flooring. The Amenity Desk offers one of the largest pools in the area w/outdoor kitchen, cabanas, fire pits & green space. Fitness center & indoor club house also provided. TWO GARAGE PARKING SPACES & water, sewer, gas & basic cable and internet INCLUDED! Washer/Dryer in unit. VERY LIMITED RENTALS in this high-end building, don’t wait to see this unit, too many upgrades to name. Walk to Cortex, the Euclid shopping district, restaurants, & coffee shops nearby. Your luxury lifestyle awaits!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,500
