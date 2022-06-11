 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,500

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,500

With a unique blend of modern architecture, sophisticated high-end finishes w/ INCREDIBLE amenities, this rare rental opportunity is nestled w/i the Central West End. The open floor plan is home to expansive windows that peer over the amazing amenity deck of this 2 br/2ba condo. The private patio has great views of the nearby buildings & CWE. Features include: soaring 10ft ceilings, gourmet kitchen w/ quartz waterfall counter-top, gas cooktop, custom glass back splash & wide plank flooring. The Amenity Desk offers one of the largest pools in the area w/outdoor kitchen, cabanas, fire pits & green space. Fitness center & indoor club house also provided. TWO GARAGE PARKING SPACES & water, sewer, gas & basic cable and internet INCLUDED! Washer/Dryer in unit. VERY LIMITED RENTALS in this high-end building, don’t wait to see this unit, too many upgrades to name. Walk to Cortex, the Euclid shopping district, restaurants, & coffee shops nearby. Your luxury lifestyle awaits!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News