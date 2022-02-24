Investors delight in this wonderful brick home ready for your innovative design to make your own! Such a great fix and flip or fix and rent property. Local rental values are around $695 after renovation. The Greater Ville Neighborhood in St. Louis is only 10 minutes from Forest Park that boast the St. Louis Art Museum, St. Louis History Museum, St. Louis Science Center, St. Louis Zoo and so much more! What a great property to add to your investment portfolio or to start in one of the most sought after investing cities in the Nation for great value. This is a property that has all the potential for a great return on your investment. Ask about the video link to take a tour. Link: https://youtu.be/XIwrw8Srs-I This is the property for you! Home is sold as is. Seller to make no repairs, inspections or warranties.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $20,000
