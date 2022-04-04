What's behind the door at 5178 Eichelberger Street? We can't wait to show you! Relax and enjoy the neighborhood from the covered front porch-plenty of room for rocking chairs or a porch swing. You'll love the wood floors, handsome, art deco fireplace, stained glass windows, and formal dining room on the main level. Not to mention a super convenient mudroom/screened back porch, huge, full bathroom and updated kitchen with lots of great cabinet storage, the coolest retro stove/oven, a walk-in pantry leading to the basement, and access to the second floor stairs as well. The second floor is home to two generous bedrooms with very large closets. Both bedrooms are served by a crisp, white, full hall bathroom. Outside-a two-car garage and fenced yard for pets, gardening, or play. All this in one of St. Louis's most iconic neighborhoods-SoHa! Just minutes from shops, restaurants, parks, major highways, and area attractions. Hurry! Treat yourself to a private showing. Welcome home!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000
