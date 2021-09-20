2Bedroom/2.5 Bath home is clean and ready for your finishes. No flooring throughout; seller is offering $5000 flooring allowance! Whole unit has been freshly painted and professionally cleaned and new light fixtures. Imagine getting to choose your own flooring - hardwood, luxury vinyl, carpet... you decide! The main floor has vaulted ceilings and open floor plan with lots of natural light. You can sit at the breakfast bar or dining area, or sit on the deck when the weather invites you! A serene setting you will enjoy. There is a half bath on the main floor. Upstairs there is a loft area you can use as a reading nook or home office area. Bedrooms are separated by a full bath. The Master bedroom has a walk in closet and bathroom has shower. The two car garage is attached and makes it easy to bring packages into the home. The basement has tall ceilings and would be easy to finish! Washer and dryer included. Brand new roof just installed! New driveway! Community pool! Priced to sell as is.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000
