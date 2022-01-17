KEY LOCATION & FIRST FLOOR LIVING in the CENTRAL WEST END! Updated 2 Bedroom Condo at Maryland & Boyle. Walk to Maryland Plaza & Euclid Avenue or across the street to Blue Strawberry, West End Grill & Pub, Gaslight Theater or Bait Seafood Restaurant. Great light in this First Floor | South-East Corner Unit. Kitchen features Breakfast Bar, lots of cabinets and stainless appliances -leads to Spacious Dining Room that open onto the 8x15 Deck (Complete with view of Basilica Dome & Great Sunsets). The 2 Bedrooms offer plenty of space + all key rooms, including bedrooms, have beatiful and durable luxury vinyl plank floors. No basement laundry with the in-unit washer & dryer + Parking is no problem with 2 assigned spaces in the gated lot. Best = Easy Commutes via Forest Park Ave, I-64, or Metro to Downtown, Clayton, BJC, Cortex & Washington University Medical School.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000
