Beautifully updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch with tons of upgrades! Welcoming front porch, Vaulted & Large Living Rm w/stone facade & remote controlled gas fireplace w/ceramic glass shield, open to Dining Room. Engineered hardwood flooring thru most of MN level. Large opening to Kitchen w/beautiful cabinetry, new granite counter tops, SS appliances, backsplash and LED lighting under cabinetry;ceramic tile flooring & ceiling fan. Nice oversize Master Bedroom with 2 closets & ceiling fan, 2nd bedroom & a MN full bathroom. Finished lower level w/Rec Room, full bathroom & utility room. Bluetooth sound system. Great fenced yard w/cement patio for entertaining. Other updates include: Newer vinyl double hung low-E glass windows throughout, entry doors & concrete sidewalk. Upgraded plumbing and electric, LED ceiling lights on both levels. A MUST SEE! Great location for firefighters & police officers, walk to work! Walk to parks,& minutes to The Hill for restaurants and shop.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000
