Location! Location! Location! You'll fall in love with this charming turn-key ranch in a fantastic well kept neighborhood. This all brick home offers many updates including a completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated mainfloor bathroom, and newer HVAC (installed in 2016). The lower level is partially finished with newer carpet (2019) and offers an additional full bath. The spacious backyard is fenced with a patio that's perfect for entertaining. Detached 2 car garage with newer garage door (2015). Agent is related to the seller.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘If you decide to return with your packages, it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job.’
"I love St. Louis," Taguchi said. "From the fans to the people who worked at the ballpark, it truly was 'Baseball Heaven.'"
Some worry that construction methods for such facilities were no longer appropriate for a climate expected to see more frequent tornadoes.
Move comes months after a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment.
Sam Light Loans is closing at the end of the year.
The man, identified by police as John Rebsamen, shot himself about 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1306 Arbor Bluff Circle, in unincorporated St. Louis County.
As Wednesday marks the start of college football's early signing period, Mizzou could produce another top-20 class, perhaps the best in team history.
Neidorff, one of the most influential CEOs in the St. Louis area, has been a vocal critic of the region’s response to crime, among other issues.
Students in Kirkwood among others can drop their masks as long as COVID-19 infections stay below a certain threshold.
In St. Louis, the Jones administration questions methods of narrowing police chief candidates. While the county chief search is yet to begin.