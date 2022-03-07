Light-filled 2 Bed, 2 Bath end unit Ranch style villa, with a 2 car garage. Spacious home with open floor plan & soaring vaulted ceilings thru-out main living areas. Beautiful updated Kitchen w/42" cabinets, granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, and decorative tile backsplash. Master Bedrm suite w/ceiling fan & private bathroom. 2nd full Bedroom w/ceiling fan & 2nd full bathroom on the main level. Partially finished lower level w/large rec room, the office is waiting for your personal touches and a large storage/work area with laundry. Private patio & yard. New trees are being planted this spring for extra privacy!! Newer furnace and water heater. The monthly condo fee includes some Insurance, Landscaping/Lawn, Snow Removal, Trash. Great Central location in Creve Coeur, Parkway Schools. Convenient to Hwy 270, 364, 141 & more. The seller is offering a Home Warranty, home is being sold as-is.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000
