 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000

A classic solid brick bungalow in a terrific central location is ready for its new owner! Situated on a block of lovely single-family bungalows just south of Forest Park, this house is a short walk or bike ride away from restaurants, the Zoo, the Muni, the Art Museum, Science Center, Washington University and the BJC campus. Easily commute anywhere in town from nearby I-40/64. Carefully maintained by its long-term owner, this house features a new roof, updated bathrooms, a gas fireplace, solid oak pre-finished floors in the kitchen & dining room, and a main floor bonus room that's perfect for a home office. This is an opportunity to enjoy historic charm and city amenities at your fingertips!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News