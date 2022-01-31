2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000

A classic solid brick bungalow in a terrific central location is ready for its new owner! Situated on a block of lovely single-family bungalows just south of Forest Park, this house is a short walk or bike ride away from restaurants, the Zoo, the Muni, the Art Museum, Science Center, Washington University and the BJC campus. Easily commute anywhere in town from nearby I-40/64. Carefully maintained by its long-term owner, this house features a new roof, updated bathrooms, a gas fireplace, solid oak pre-finished floors in the kitchen & dining room, and a main floor bonus room that's perfect for a home office. This is an opportunity to enjoy historic charm and city amenities at your fingertips!