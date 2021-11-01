2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $209,000

Wonderful updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome located in prime Benton Park neighborhood. Wonderful 42" cherry kitchen cabinetry, disposal, microwave hood range, fridge, dishwasher, breakfast bar and custom lighting, including pantry cabinet. Wonderful tall ceilings throughout, skylight, updated 1/2 bath first floor, home has all hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious living room, dining room off the kitchen. 2nd floor hosts, 2 generous bedrooms, with fully updated bath, ceramic floors, shower/tub combo and laundry area and huge double closets, one walk in. Nice covered coffee porch/balcony off the master bedroom overlooking the garden. Newer replacement windows, spacious and private yard with off street parking, and blocks from popular Benton Park eateries, parks and a short jaunt to Soulard. Near all major highways, campuses and Downtown. Come enjoy one of the most sought after neighborhoods!