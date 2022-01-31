If you enjoy strolling round Lafayette Square~ brunching at Bellwether, sipping wine on the rooftop of Vin De Set & noshing at Polite Society, evenings jiving to the summer concert series & lazy Saturday mornings at Soulard Farmers Market…this lifestyle is for you! The circle drive draws you right into the smartly redesigned Georgian condo community! Sophisticated loft living offers an inviting floor plan graced by soaring ceilings, sweeping windows with stunning views & gorgeous wood floors! The comfortable living space is warmed by the cozy fireplace to chase the winter blues away & flows to the well-designed kitchen! Split bedroom floor plan offers privacy & a master bedroom suite with romantic Juliet balcony to let the fresh air in! HOA fee covers almost everything~ heating, cooling, H2O, sewer, elevator, gated parking for two cars! Pet friendly, secure & meticulously building, green space & private dog park! Walkability score is off the charts with most errands accomplished afoot!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $209,900
