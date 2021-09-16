 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $21,000

Brick bungalow with open floor plan from living room into dining and kitchen area. Special features include: wood floors, arched entry to dining room, wood trim and bonus room on the back of the house! Buyer to verify all MLS data including but not limited to square feet, measurements, features, exemptions, taxes, schools and property details. See agent remarks for submitting offers.

