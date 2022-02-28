2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $210,000

Welcome home to 329 Redwood Dr, a charming two bedroom bungalow located on a quiet, tree lined street. Step inside & notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring that runs throughout most of the home. An abundance of natural light flows through the cozy living room from the large bay window overlooking the front lawn. Open to the living room is the formal dining room, with a door leading out to the spacious patio overlooking the large, level back yard. Back inside & to the right of the dining room is the pristine kitchen that features shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, & a spacious pantry. The master bedroom offers a great walk-in closet & a jack-&-jill bathroom that connects to the second bedroom. The home also offers an attached garage & full basement with plenty of storage space. This adorable home is located within walking distance of Blackburn Park & the Webster Rec. Complex. Move in & enjoy!