2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $214,900

THIS HOME IS ALL ABOUT LOCATION! Located in the popular Hill neighborhood, this beautifully renovated, 2-bed, 2-bath home has exceptional finishes and is centrally located to restaurants, shopping, the Missouri Botanical Garden, and Forest Park. Entertain friends on the main level in the cozy living room next to an eat-in kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless appliances. A full bath, laundry room, and storage room complete this level. Upstairs the primary bedroom features a coved ceiling and leads to a light-filled sitting room or work-from-home office. This level includes a full bath, a second bedroom that can easily be another living space, and a bonus room that accesses the privately, fenced backyard for outdoor entertaining. Live worry-free with new plumbing, electric, hot water heater, and furnace. All new wood flooring throughout the house with ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths. Two off-street parking spots complete the package.