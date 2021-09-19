 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $215,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $215,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $215,000

Welcome home to your Tower Grove South bungalow! This two bedroom, one bath home has been entirely updated and is ready for you to make it your home! You will love the combination of old St. Louis City charm with modern updates like shaker kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, all new appliances and more! This home features a large living room, separate dining, four seasons room & TWO car garage! Locals love Tower Grove South for its central location, quick access to restaurants and bars, and proximity to the beautiful Tower Grove Park!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News