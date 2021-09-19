2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $215,000

Welcome home to your Tower Grove South bungalow! This two bedroom, one bath home has been entirely updated and is ready for you to make it your home! You will love the combination of old St. Louis City charm with modern updates like shaker kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, all new appliances and more! This home features a large living room, separate dining, four seasons room & TWO car garage! Locals love Tower Grove South for its central location, quick access to restaurants and bars, and proximity to the beautiful Tower Grove Park!