2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $215,000

Welcome home! This 2 bed, 2 bath South City beauty is ready for you! There is nothing left to do but move on in. The kitchen is perfect for your entertaining needs with plenty of counter space. Step outside and enjoy a cup of coffee on the deck, overlooking the flat backyard. The basement is a clean slate! All of the hard work has been done! Schedule your showing today!

