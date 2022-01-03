Beautifully Rehabbed Solid Brick Home Backing To Jefferson Barracks Park. Stunning Renovations from Top to Bottom, Inside and Out. Outside's Improvements Include New Paint, New Windows and Wrapping, New Garage Door, New Front, and a Brand New Driveway. Step Inside and Undoubtedly the First Thing You Will Notice is the Largest Peninsula I Have Ever Seen in 10 Years in Real Estate. It is a Complete Slab! Beyond that is the Completely Update Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, White Cabinets, Subway Tile and Range Hood. Turning Back Around You'll See Straight Through to the Living Room that has a Brick Gas Fireplace. Rounding Off the Upstairs is 2 Bedrooms and a Super Awesome Bathroom with Black Fixtures and Walk In Shower. Downstairs is a Full Unfinished Basement that is Bright and Clean. Out Back is a Covered Patio and 1 Car Garage. And then the Huge Level Back Yard Backing to the Park. Won't Last Long!!!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $217,500
