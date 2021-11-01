 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $219,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $219,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $219,900

Come FALL in love with this 2+/ 2 bath home that sits on a large corner lot. Living Room has large window, wood floors and flows into your Dining / Kitchen area with gray travertine floors, black appliances, gas stove, DBL oven, and oversized pantry with pull outs. French door leads to quaint covered patio, the perfect spot for your morning coffee or a glass of wine. Black 6 panel doors throughout the home. Master suite has full bath with oversized shower and plenty of closet space. 2nd bedroom and full updated hall bath complete the main level. Lower level features large rec room with NEW carpet. Two more rooms make the perfect office, sleeping room or hobby room. Spacious laundry area and plenty of storage. Oversized side entry garage and fenced yard. NEW windows! HWH 4 years NEW! Newer roof! Ring doorbell! Conveniently located to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and more! Schedule your appointment today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News