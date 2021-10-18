Green thumb? You found the one! Check out this North Hampton knockout nestled in a vibrant neighborhood known for its charming architecture & pride of place. You’ll surely notice the classic gingerbread accents, colorful garden beds, & freshly refinished steps leading to a vintage round door. Enter into a spacious living rm featuring period stained glass & a dramatic decorative fireplace. The expansive dining rm w/it’s hardwood flrs, elegant bank of windows, & original sconces flank the door to the kitchen. This bright kitchen boasts ss appliances & large island, perfect for gathering. Beyond here lies the sunporch, offering a view of the south-facing gardener’s backyard which boasts raised beds & ample horticultural prep space. 2 charming bedrms, both carrying through w/hardwd, make up the western side of the home along w/a lovingly-maintained S.City original aquamarine tile bath which retains its cast iron tub! A short walk/bike to numerous south side hot spots, parks & restaurants.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $219,900
