2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $219,900

Looking for a home close to Tower Grove Park, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shopping and more? Then you need to check out 4337 Juniata! Half a block from Morganford and barely 2 from the park! This stunning 2 bed 1.5 bath home has it all. Recently updated kitchen with large pantry, hardwood flooring, adorable decorative fireplace, and a cute brick patio perfect for a fire pit rounds out this wonderful home. The living room gets so much natural light, it makes for the perfect space to enjoy a good book. The level lot is extra large for the area, so for days you cannot walk the 2 blocks to the park, you can always step outside and enjoy your outdoor space. This property won't last long, so make your appointment to view it today!