2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $220,000

Cozy Kirkwood charmer is ready for someone new to love! The large family room with ventless gas fireplace and custom mantle welcome you into a home that lives larger than it's square footage. Gleaming hardwood throughout the main floor, with freshly painted rooms, and an updated kitchen with all new appliance and gorgeous granite countertops! The 2 bedrooms are generous in size and flank the full hall bathroom. No detail has been overlooked. The bonus three season room expands your living space and has a mini split for year round use. The back yard is truly an oasis for entertaining and outdoor enjoyment. Set up a grilling station and make smores around the firepit. The basement has plenty of room for storage, workout or play area that conveniently opens to the large tuck under garage. The location is amazingly convenient to all the schools, Kirkwood Park, and all that Manchester Road has to offer. Don't wait to schedule your private showing today!