2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $224,500

-
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
-
‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
-
Two out, pressure’s on: After firing his second homegrown, hand-picked manager, Mozeliak’s next choice a defining one for Cardinals
-
Parson issues legal threat against Post-Dispatch after database flaws exposed
-
Arenado should have the right to sign off on new Cardinals manager
Check out this adorable 2 bed 1 bath in walking distance to Kirkwood Park. Walkout side patio to a great outdoor space with connecting to a large fenced in back yard. Hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen & bath updates, and a new roof. The walk out basement is ready for you finishes! What a great house in a great area!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!