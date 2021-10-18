 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $224,500

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $224,500

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $224,500

Check out this adorable 2 bed 1 bath in walking distance to Kirkwood Park. Walkout side patio to a great outdoor space with connecting to a large fenced in back yard. Hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen & bath updates, and a new roof. The walk out basement is ready for you finishes! What a great house in a great area!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News