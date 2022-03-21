2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $224,900

Charming and quaint! This well maintained, move in ready, 2 story home has everything you need! Walk in from the covered front porch into the open living rm w/recessed lighting, hard surface flooring and loads of natural light! The kitchen has been updated w/ professionally painted cabinets, stainless appliances, 5 burner gas range, deep sink, and tiled backsplash. Main level also includes full bath, breakfast rm, and wide open staircase with a wall of windows! Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms including a unique master suite w/ partial vault, built in shelving, large walk in closet and full bath with glass shower. Check out the professionally finished and DRY lower level which really tops of this great home! Full family room, rec area, spacious storage and laundry. Large, flat, fully fenced back yard with deck provides plenty of space to play and entertain! Walk across the street to the neighborhood park! Newer: roof, gutters and downspouts, electrical panel and wiring, sump pit and pump!