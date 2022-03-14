2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $224,900

Welcome to 3338 Leola located in the popular Lindenwood Park neighborhood on one of the only cul-de-sacs in South City! This adorable bungalow is full of character, modern updates and totally move-in ready. Walk up the large, welcoming front porch and enter the charm filled home with original moldings and stained glass windows. Updated in 2021 the kitchen is full of function and style with granite countertops, all white cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Super cute mud room off the kitchen is a perfect drop zone as you walk in from garage. Two bedrooms (one being used as office) and a full updated hall bath complete the main floor. The basement offers an additional sleeping area with large walk-in closet and updated full bath. Fabulous entertaining patio and fenced yard feels like a small town Americana Dream – just ready for you to enjoy the Spring weather. All of this in a super convenient S. City location walkable to parks, schools, restaurants and more.