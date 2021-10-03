You'll be over the MOON about this Tudor Cottage in Princeton Heights! Offering 2 beds, 2 full baths, & 1,834 total sq ft, this move-in ready charmer won't last long! The moon crescent design on the front door greets you as you step into the open living room & den complete w/ fireplace & beaming hardwood floors. Entertain family & friends in style in the spacious dining room & fully equipped eat-in kitchen which offers granite counters, original cabinets, stainless appliances & TONS of counter space. The sunroom off the kitchen could be your next reading room/mudroom/or your morning spot to enjoy a cup of coffee. The ML is complete w/ 2 spacious bedrooms & full bath. The LL offers more living space w/ a large family room & bar area, potential 3rd bedroom & 2nd full bath. Don't miss the Secret Door to the storage room! Add features: 2 car detached garage, walk out basement, & steps away from popular restaurant, Onesto Pizza & Trattoria! Welcome home!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $224,900
