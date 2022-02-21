Welcome to this charming 2 bd, 2 ba brick home so conveniently located near Kaufman Park and Ruth Park Golf Course that you can walk or ride a bike! You will appreciate the beautiful neutral color choices selected in this freshly painted home. The home has been completely remodeled and updated over the recent years to include the kitchen layout and cabinets, appliances, solid surface countertop and flooring and the refrigerator is included in the sale. Gorgeous mahogany floors throughout most of the main floor and new carpet in 2022 in bedrooms. The lower level provides added space for a family room, office zoom room, home school or exercise room & includes a full bath with walk in shower, a wet bar, a large walk in closet and lots of storage. Dryer is included in sale. Electric has been updated and a drain tile system with sump pit and pump system added. Detached garage was painted in 2021 & has a new roof. Low maintenance brick exterior. Partially fenced yard.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington U. and chief of research and development for the VA in St. Louis, headed the study.
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
Precision Vehicle Holding had appealed the January denial from the Maryland Heights plan commission.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
Former Sen. John Danforth commissions poll that shows room for independent U.S. Senate candidate.
McClellan: The future of electric cars is iffy.
Wentzville School Board votes to keep a challenged book on library shelves after banning "The Bluest Eye" last month.
Precious cargo: Donor lungs get seat on Southwest flight to St. Louis as transplant team fights time and snowstorm
Dr. Katharine Caldwell says the transplant team refused to give up when their plane was grounded.
Hundreds of crows have been roosting for months at the federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis, but dozens have been dropping dead.
A-B, which topped the rankings for ten years in a row at the turn of the century, is now in a seven-year drought.