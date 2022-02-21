2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $225,000

Welcome to this charming 2 bd, 2 ba brick home so conveniently located near Kaufman Park and Ruth Park Golf Course that you can walk or ride a bike! You will appreciate the beautiful neutral color choices selected in this freshly painted home. The home has been completely remodeled and updated over the recent years to include the kitchen layout and cabinets, appliances, solid surface countertop and flooring and the refrigerator is included in the sale. Gorgeous mahogany floors throughout most of the main floor and new carpet in 2022 in bedrooms. The lower level provides added space for a family room, office zoom room, home school or exercise room & includes a full bath with walk in shower, a wet bar, a large walk in closet and lots of storage. Dryer is included in sale. Electric has been updated and a drain tile system with sump pit and pump system added. Detached garage was painted in 2021 & has a new roof. Low maintenance brick exterior. Partially fenced yard.