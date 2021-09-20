2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $225,000

Welcome Home! This gorgeous two-bedroom two-bathroom townhome is move-in ready & tucked away in a peaceful courtyard. You're greeted with beaming natural light as you enter your updated eat-in kitchen equipped with a gas range stove & granite countertops. Enjoy dinner in your formal dining & in the winter months cozy around your gas fireplace in your spacious living room. There, you'll find access to your private deck which is perfect for entertaining. You'll love the generous bedrooms upstairs which has walk-in closets, a jack & jill bathroom with a separate tub, and a walk-in shower. You have plenty of storage in your basement plus a tuck under 2 car garage. The fee simple townhome may qualify for Washington University's Live Near Your Work Program. The downpayment assistance program offers up to $8500 in a forgivable loan. If you enjoy easy access to 170, WashU, BJC, restaurants, entertainment, & beautiful parks, then this home is perfect for you. Schedule your showing TODAY!