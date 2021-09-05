 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $229,900

Here's your chance to live in an Upscale historic architectural gem central to St. Louis History for less than paying rent! Check out this 2BR/2BA condo in the heart of Central West End! You will absolutely LOVE this 3rd-floor unit that features a spacious floorplan with newer hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, an abundance of natural light, some fresh paint, a wood-burning fireplace, and a bay window and french doors that open up to a lovely balcony to enjoy your morning cup of coffee! The kitchen stars a breakfast bar and tons of counter space perfect for entertaining, a wall oven, and a pantry. Two-bedroom suites, each with huge walk-in closets. The unit has a separate laundry room and comes with a washer/dryer. Head out the back to your rear deck with stairs to the covered/gated parking and secure bike storage area. This unit allows for rentals and offers easy access to CWE dining, movies, SLU, Washington University, The Foundry, MetroLink, and Forest Park.

