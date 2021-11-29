2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $229,900

Modern Charm. This adorable bungalow home nestled in a quiet neighborhood lined with mature trees will endear you from the moment you step inside. Gleaming hardwood floors flow through much of the main living area accented by a cozy fireplace and beautiful stained glass. Ample windows allow tons of sun light to warmth and brightness to each room as it reflects off of the updated wall colors and gleaming white trim. The bathroom will wow you with the crisp white tile and fashionable accents. Two bedrooms and a bonus office/sitting space offer many options for you. The kitchen and breakfast space are open and offer plenty of space to host your family and friends. This home has so much to offer with surprises around every corner. Come see this charming home and fall in love!