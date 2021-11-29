Modern Charm. This adorable bungalow home nestled in a quiet neighborhood lined with mature trees will endear you from the moment you step inside. Gleaming hardwood floors flow through much of the main living area accented by a cozy fireplace and beautiful stained glass. Ample windows allow tons of sun light to warmth and brightness to each room as it reflects off of the updated wall colors and gleaming white trim. The bathroom will wow you with the crisp white tile and fashionable accents. Two bedrooms and a bonus office/sitting space offer many options for you. The kitchen and breakfast space are open and offer plenty of space to host your family and friends. This home has so much to offer with surprises around every corner. Come see this charming home and fall in love!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Louis and St. Louis County officials said in a statement that they are determining how the money will be allocated.
The judge said all COVID-19 health rules should be immediately voided.
Pitching a golden opportunity, Cardinals outbid multiple suitors to woo lefty Matz and ruin Mets owner's morning
Coming off an assertive year in Toronto, Matz, 30, agreed to a four-year, $44-million deal that will be finalized after a physical.
One of the leading sinkerballers in the majors, the 30-year-old lefty went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA for Toronto in 2021.
Modeled after similar funds, city should create endowment to fund college education for every public school graduate, or similar investment in their future.
Matz and Stroman, two free-agent starters of interest to the Cardinals, share a trait the club values.
Some who donated to help Kevin Strickland said their contributions were a way to apologize for Missouri state officials.
-
- 7 min to read
A family struggles to get settled during their first week in St. Louis.
The University of Missouri is publishing a book about Homer G. Phillips Hospital called, “Climbing the Ladder, Chasing the Dream.”
Ron Baechle of Barnhart, aka Towel Man, has been waving and tossing towels for 32 years at Blues games.