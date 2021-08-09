This condo lifestyle is the ideal pairing of style, amenities & location in this lovely 2 bedrooms, 3 full back condo with community pool, clubhouse and tennis. 9’ ceilings on the main level! The kitchen boasts 42” maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included, b’fast room and pantry. Open floorplan features a Great room with a see-through fireplace & bonus sitting area overflowing with windows & door to deck and rear yard. Separate dining room is ideal for holiday gatherings. Main-floor master suite includes a huge bathroom with walk-in closet, adult-height vanity & oversized shower. A second bedroom, laundry room & full bath with access to the 1-car garage complete the main level of the condo. Finished lower level offers a huge family room with bult-in bar, wall of cabinets & woodburning fireplace. 3rd full bath makes this an ideal guest suite & expanded area for entertaining. Conveniently located near dining, shopping & more. Don’t delay!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $229,900
